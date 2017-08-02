[Watch] Vicious Crocodile And Shark Fight Over Fish

August 2, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Crocodile, Feeding, Fight, fish, shark

A few days ago, a video surfaced on YouTube titled “Crocodile feeding” and it shows a big crocodile and swift shark fighting over a fish thrown into the water.

According to the video:

The discarded fish scraps attracted the interests of several sharks and a big salt water crocodile. The croc swam up to the boat and waited, ignoring the scraps but had his mouth open and ready. Another scrap was thrown into the water and a shark darted in to claim it, but the croc quickly latched into the shark’s head and swam away to a nearby mangrove.

The footage was taken at Prince Regent River in Western Australia.

If that doesn’t give you enough fear of jumping into water, I don’t know what else will.

