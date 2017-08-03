A Harry Potter Actor Has Passed Away

August 3, 2017 10:53 AM By Nina
Harry Potter, Robert Hardy
It’s a sad day for Harry Potter fans.

According to The Guardian, actor Robert Hardy has passed away at the age of 91.

His children released a statement, saying:

“Gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work. We are immensely grateful to the team at Denville Hall [a London retirement home for actors] for the tender care they gave during his last weeks.”

With a career spanning 70 years, he might be most well known to younger audiences for his role as Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter film series.

We wish the best to his family during this difficult time. To learn more, you can head right here.

