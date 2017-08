Cosmpolitian¬†has released that Disney will let you “work from home” for they are looking for guest service representatives.

There are some requirements though. You will need to have: a high school diploma or degree, fast internet connection, good communication skills & strong attention to detail.

Perks of this job include benefits, paid time off, and discounts to Disneyland and their resorts.

Sounds like something you could do? Go on Disney’s website and check¬†Disney careers.

Good luck!