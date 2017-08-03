Drake Teases Canadian OVO Store in New Video

By Hayden Wright

Since 2015, Drake has rapidly expanded his OVO (October’s Very Own) clothing line to include stores in New York and Los Angeles. Now the Canadian rapper is teasing the very first OVO store in Toronto. The location opens this weekend at the Yorkdale Mall and Drake released a video to drum up excitement for the store.

In the video, Drake and his posse jam to “Gyalchester” from More Life and hang around the Toronto mall, dressed in head-to-toe OVO.

In addition to pricey jewelry, OVO carries footwear, outerwear and a host of other fashion items to keep Drake fans repping their favorite artist at all times. Watch the teaser for their newest brick-and-mortar store here: