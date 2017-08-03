Love Letter To ‘Curvy’ Wife Goes Viral & Here’s Why [Photos]

|| I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as "chubby" or even "fat." Then, as I became a man and started to educate myself on issues such as feminism and how the media marginalizes women by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of beauty (thin, tall, lean) I realized how many men have bought into that lie. For me, there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc. Her shape and size won't be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it's the one featured in my life and in my heart. There's nothing sexier to me than a woman who is both curvy and confident; this gorgeous girl I married fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room. Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character. She's real. She has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty. Girls, don't ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a guy out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are, someone who will love you like I love my Sarah. || photo cred: @kaileehjudd
|| Tonight we are celebrating this doll face hitting 100,000 followers. I couldn't be more proud of @sassyredlipstick right now. She has the most natural style and confidence of any woman I've ever met and I feel so lucky to work alongside her and help her achieve her dreams. Years ago when she first told me she had always wanted to start a fashion blog but was unsure of how to begin, I told her I would take care of it. I built her first blog on WordPress, snapped all her photos that first year, and did everything I could to support her. Today, I have stayed true to my promise to lift her up and put her in a position to succeed and there's nothing that makes me happier than seeing her soar. The followers may have increased, the email inbox may be jam packed, and the partnerships may have gotten bigger, but we're still just two people who promised that we'd always help one another succeed. She dreams. I dream. We dream. ||
|| Tonight @sassyredlipstick and I are sharing our top five tips for a happy relationship on sassyredlipstick.com. My love for this girl is beyond any combination of words in the English language but I do enjoy trying nonetheless. Go read the post to learn our tips, including our number one rule we never break and how we keep things spicy. Enjoy! ||