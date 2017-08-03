Love Letter To ‘Curvy’ Wife Goes Viral & Here’s Why [Photos]

E! News has quoted and captured Robbie Tripp post “there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc.” during an exclusive about his love letter to, wife and lifestyle blogger, Sarah Tripp.

During the interview, Tripp shared that he was often teased for like women on the curvier side by his friends, but as he grew older his opinion stayed the same. Tripp even added,”Girls, don’t ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated.”

He has definitely landed himself a spot for the husband of the year award. And we couldn’t agree with him more.