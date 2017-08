After 8 months of marriage, Luann D’Agostino has announced on Twitter that she and husband Tom have filed for divorce.

According to TMZ, it appears that after months of fighting, Tom has had it with the drama and reality TV lifestyle. Reports have stated that their romance has been tumultuous since the beginning of their marriage, especially after news spread shortly after their marriage that Tom had dated Luann’s “Real Housewives” co-stars Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan.