New Stationary Bike Requires You To Work Out To Watch Netflix. [Video]

August 3, 2017 6:10 AM By Tony Tecate
(Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

An inventor in Ireland designed and built a new stationary bike that requires you to work out if you want to watch Netflix.

In order to watch your favorite Netflix shows while riding this bike – which is being called the “Cycflix” – you have to maintain a certain speed. You select the length of your workout, the tempo, how long you’re allowed to rest and, of course, what show you want to watch.

And, if you don’t keep pedaling, the show is paused.

If you want to add this to your home gym, get more details by clicking here.

