‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Reveals Major Weight Loss [VIDEO]

August 3, 2017 5:32 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Andy Cohen, Real Housewives Of Orange County, Shannon Beador, Watch What Happens Live, Weight Loss
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Shannon Beador, one of the stars of Real Housewives of Orange County, recently struggled with her weight while going through a difficult period in her life.

However, she’s just unveiled her weight loss on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Celebuzz reported.

While being interviewed by Andy Cohen, Beador revealed that by working with a personal trainer and eating healthy, she’s lost 15 pounds and dropped her body fat down from 40% to 29%.

Cohen offered some sweet words of encouragement to Beador, saying:

 “You look beautiful at any weight. You’re a beautiful woman. You can’t let your weight define you.”

We totally agree, and we have to say that Shannon looks amazing and we’re glad she’s feeling better about herself.

