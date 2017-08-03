‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Reveals Major Weight Loss [VIDEO]

Shannon Beador, one of the stars of Real Housewives of Orange County, recently struggled with her weight while going through a difficult period in her life.

However, she’s just unveiled her weight loss on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Celebuzz reported.

While being interviewed by Andy Cohen, Beador revealed that by working with a personal trainer and eating healthy, she’s lost 15 pounds and dropped her body fat down from 40% to 29%.

Cohen offered some sweet words of encouragement to Beador, saying:

“You look beautiful at any weight. You’re a beautiful woman. You can’t let your weight define you.”

Thank you @mspriscillanyc and @juliusmichael1 for working your magic last night on WWHL! 😘😘 Down 15 pounds, 20+ to go! 👊🏋 A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

We totally agree, and we have to say that Shannon looks amazing and we’re glad she’s feeling better about herself.