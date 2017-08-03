Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Her Time Out Of The Spotlight

In 2016, Selena Gomez cancelled her tour and spent three months in Tennessee at a treatment center for depression and anxiety. As someone who has spent much of her life under the spotlight, growing up on the set of Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena is a huge advocate of mental health care. It’s one of the major reasons why she chose to help produce the Netflix show 13 Reasons Why.

Of her time in the treatment center, Selena stated in an InStyle interview:

“I had no phone, nothing, and I was scared. But it was amazing, and I learned a lot. Everything I cared about, I stopped caring about. I came out, and it felt like, ‘OK, I can only go forward.’ And there are still days. I go to therapy. I believe in that and talking about where you are. But I’m in a really, really healthy place.”

Stressing the importance of therapy, she went on to say that one of the biggest hurdles she tackles in her therapy sessions are dealing with insecurities.

“Because of social media, because of all the pressure that girls have, it’s so difficult. It’s good to be connected, to see things, and to get a sense of what your friends are up to. But it also allows people to think they need to look or be a certain way.”

Now Selena Gomez is coming back from her positive experience in a big way with exciting new projects including Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why and plans to hit the road for her Revival Tour.