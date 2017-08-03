She Invited The Obama’s To Her Wedding And This Happened…[Photos]

Brooke had set a wedding date back in March while President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama were still in office. Though the Obama’s did not attend the wedding, they still sent their best wishes over to the new bride.

The thoughtful letter reads:

Congratulations on your wedding. We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter, and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year. This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership, and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead.

MY MOM DEADASS SENT THE OBAMAS A WEDDING INVITATION BACK IN MARCH AND JUST RECEIVED THIS IN THE MAIL. IM HOLLERING😂 pic.twitter.com/cUiRRAfrvD — brooke. (@96_brooke) July 31, 2017

