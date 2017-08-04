vacation, pay raise

41% of Us Would Rather Get More Vacation Days Than a Raise?

August 4, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
According to a new report, 41% of us would rather get more vacation days than a raise. 59% of us would take the money, which seems low.  Apparently we value our free time more than I thought.

39% of people said they don’t think they currently get enough vacation days compared to other people they know.  But 30% of us still feel guilty when we take time off.

42% have thought about skipping a vacation because it would mess with the company’s workflow.  And just under a quarter of BOSSES admit they expect people to do at least some work while they’re on vacation.

