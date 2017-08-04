alcohol, alcoholic, heavy drinking, drunk, sober

A New Study: Heavy Drinking Can Be Good For You. [Video]

August 4, 2017 6:11 AM By Tony Tecate
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Not sure I am happy to hear this, I take it as a challenge.

According to a surprising new study from the University of California, moderate to heavy drinkers are more likely to live to the age of 85 without dementia than non-drinkers.

The researchers found that people who drank “moderate to heavy” amounts of alcohol five to seven days a week are twice as likely to stay sharp into old age than non-drinkers are. If you want to read more about this study, you can by clicking here.

You also have to remember that if you are doing heavy drinking you might end up in situation like the ones below.

