Bandcamp Donating Profits To Transgender Law Center

August 4, 2017 3:40 PM By Nina
anti records, bandcamp, sub pop, Transgender, transgender law center
Bandcamp released a statement that they will be donating today’s, Friday, August 4, proceeds to the Transgender Law Center. They’ve gathered over 200 artists and labels, including Sub Pop and Anti Records, to donate their share of sales. Regardless of what you purchase, all profits will be going straight to the Transgender Law Center.

You can find a list of artists and labels that are making additional donations on their website HERE as well, with many others continually joining in for the cause.

