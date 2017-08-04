California Lady Receives Threatening Letter After Not Tipping Delivery Driver

August 4, 2017 2:43 PM
Filed Under: Delivery Driver, Letter, Postmates, Redondo Beach, Threaten
Stacked envelopes wait to be sorted at a Royal Mail Distribution centre in Glasgow in what is traditionally the busiest day of the year for mail in the run up to Christmas on December 15, 2016. / AFP / Andy Buchanan
(Photo credit ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images)

A Redondo Beach native received a frightening four-page letter Thursday afternoon from a disgruntled delivery driver that did not receive a tip from her just one week prior.

In the letter, the man began with ‘Dear young lady’ before threatening to rob her if she didn’t tip him next time he delivered to her. The delivery driver worked for Postmates, a logistics company that operates a network of couriers who deliver goods locally.

Within the letter, the driver made derogatory comments about Jews and talked about male and female body parts. He even adds:

“I’m only joking, but not really. Don’t risk it though. Who knows what a disgruntled delivery driver who can’t afford to eat that day is capable of.”

The victim, Lauren Ledford, contacted the company and the police after reading the letter. It took 24 hours for Postmates to respond to an email she sent.

KTLA has the news report video.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live