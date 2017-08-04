California Lady Receives Threatening Letter After Not Tipping Delivery Driver

A Redondo Beach native received a frightening four-page letter Thursday afternoon from a disgruntled delivery driver that did not receive a tip from her just one week prior.

In the letter, the man began with ‘Dear young lady’ before threatening to rob her if she didn’t tip him next time he delivered to her. The delivery driver worked for Postmates, a logistics company that operates a network of couriers who deliver goods locally.

Within the letter, the driver made derogatory comments about Jews and talked about male and female body parts. He even adds:

“I’m only joking, but not really. Don’t risk it though. Who knows what a disgruntled delivery driver who can’t afford to eat that day is capable of.”

The victim, Lauren Ledford, contacted the company and the police after reading the letter. It took 24 hours for Postmates to respond to an email she sent.

KTLA has the news report video.