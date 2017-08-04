‘Despacito’ Breaks YouTube Record, Is Now The Most Watched Video In Site’s History

You’ve probably heard it by now, it’s been picked up by practically every radio station and is often heard once every hour.

“Despacito,” a song by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi and features Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, is about having a sexual relationship. It’s performed in a smooth and romantic way that’s very catchy to sing (that is, if you know Spanish).

It was released in January 2017 and peaked when Justin Bieber remixed it in April. Although Bieber’s version has received over 400 million views, it’s the original version by Fonsi and Daddy Yankee that’s getting the attention.

Their original YouTube music, whose release coincided with the single, has received over 3 billion views, breaking the YouTube record for the most watched video on the site.

According to UPROXX, it only took 204 days for “Despacito” to garner 2,996,733,449 (and counting) views on Youtube, knocking off previous recorder holder Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” from the top spot.

It took Khalifa and Puth two years to amass enough views to defeat Psy, whose “Gangman Style” owned the unique position of owning YouTube’s ultimate record for five years.

You can watch the YouTube video here.