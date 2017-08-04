Dunkin’ Donuts Might Become Just… Dunkin’

August 4, 2017 4:31 PM By Nina
(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts)

The huge Massachusetts-based chain Dunkin’ Donuts is in serious talks to drop “Donuts” from its name. Yes, really.

Dunkin’ Donuts is trying to re-brand itself to compete with coffee chains like Starbucks to drive focus on their drinks. According to a company statement released to Nation’s Restaurant News:

“While we remain the number one retailer of donuts in the country, as part of our efforts to reinforce that Dunkin’ Donuts is a beverage-led brand and coffee leader, we will be testing signage in a few locations that refer to the brand simply as “Dunkin’.”

A Dunkin’ spokesperson told The Huffington Post that this change shouldn’t take too much getting used to, as the well-known company slogan, “America Runs on Dunkin’,” has been around for several years.

However, there’s a chance that the name may stay the same. The company will be having a trial run with the name change to Dunkin’ on only a few restaurant chains later this year. No final decisions will be made until next year.

