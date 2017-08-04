JAY-Z’s ‘Moonlight’ Video Is a ‘Friends’ Remake

By Abby Hassler

JAY-Z released the latest music video off his album 4:44 today (August 4) for his track “Moonlight.” Directed by Alan Yang (Masters Of None), the video reimagines the iconic television series Friends with a cast of entirely black actors.

Joey, Chandler, and Ross are played by Lil Rel Howery, Lakeith Stanfield, and Jerrod Carmichael, while Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish and Tessa Howard play Rachel, Phoebe and Monica, respectively, according to Pitchfork.

Toward the middle, Hannibal Buress appears as himself, while the audio from the 2017 Oscars mixup for La-La Land and Moonlight plays.

The clip is currently only available at TIDAL but will have a wide release next week. See a clip in Director Alan Yang’s tweet below.