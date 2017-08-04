Kimpton Sawyer Hotel In Sacramento Hiring

The Kimpton Sawyer Hotel, which has a reputation for being one of the best companies to work for in the U.S., is hiring Sacramento locals for its downtown location. They are looking to fill more than 130 positions by this fall.

There are both part-time and full-time positions available, and the boutique hotel will be hosting two job fairs this month on Wednesday, August 9, and Tuesday, August 29, from 9AM-1PM and 4PM-7PM at the Sacramento Convention Center (1400 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814).

If you’re planning on heading over to the job fair, make sure you bring your resume and complete the online application prior.

CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT THE ONLINE APPLICATION