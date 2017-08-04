Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’ Becomes Most-Viewed YouTube Video

By Abby Hassler

Earlier this month Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” surpassed PSY’s “Gangnam Style” as the top-viewed video on YouTube. PSY held the title for five years, but Khalifa passed them with 2,993,712,651 views mid-July.

Now, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s chart-topping “Despacito” video beat-out Khalifa’s short-held title with 2,994,056,666 views and counting. While Justin Bieber’s collaboration in the track’s remix propelled it to instant fame, it is the original video and single that is seeing the high view numbers, according to Billboard.

Directed by Carlos Perez, the video’s rise to YouTube stardom is incredibly impressive since it was only posted this January. To compare, it took Khalifa’s video two years to earn the title.

