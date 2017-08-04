New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Episode Has Leaked

Those who don’t want any spoilers, beware! The “Game of Thrones” fourth episode of season seven, “The Spoils of War,” has leaked online, so tread carefully until Sunday.

An HBO representative informed Huffington Post that this leak is separate from the larger 1.5 terabyte data breach of the network’s servers. From the visible watermark on the episode, it appears that Star India, one of HBO’s international distribution partners, is responsible for the leak. Star India released a statement ensuring that this is an issue they are looking into:

“We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner’s end to swiftly determine the cause. This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal remedial action.”

Although it’s not quite certain what exactly was taken in the huge HBO breach, there is a chance that more episodes could be set to leak as the season continues.