New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Episode Has Leaked

August 4, 2017 12:22 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Cyber Attack, data breach, Game of Thrones, HBO, leak, spoils of war, TV
(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Those who don’t want any spoilers, beware! The “Game of Thrones” fourth episode of season seven, “The Spoils of War,” has leaked online, so tread carefully until Sunday.

An HBO representative informed Huffington Post that this leak is separate from the larger 1.5 terabyte data breach of the network’s servers. From the visible watermark on the episode, it appears that Star India, one of HBO’s international distribution partners, is responsible for the leak. Star India released a statement ensuring that this is an issue they are looking into:

“We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner’s end to swiftly determine the cause. This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal remedial action.”

Although it’s not quite certain what exactly was taken in the huge HBO breach, there is a chance that more episodes could be set to leak as the season continues.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live