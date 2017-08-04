PETA Praises Robert Pattinson For Not Performing Sex Act On Dog For Film

In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Robert Pattinson revealed a surprising moment in his new film Good Time:

“My character, Connie, has this affinity with dogs; he thinks he is a dog in a previous life and he thinks he has control over animals. There’s this one scene we shot— there’s a drug dealer who busts into the room, and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job.”

Robert Pattinson went on to say that he refused to perform the actual act and instead opted to create “a fake red rocket.”

PETA spoke out in support and praise for Robert Pattinson. Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement to E! News:

“Robert Pattinson is our kind of guy (and everyone’s who has a heart) for refusing to masturbate a dog—which is like child molestation—and for talking about it so that the public can see that once again animal trainers’ top priority is money and animals’ interests and well-being are often ignored.”

PETA is continuing investigation whether or not any laws were broken in this instance.

Good Time, about a bank robber whose failed job lands his brother in prison and sets him off on a crazy journey through the city’s underbelly, is set to release on August 11.