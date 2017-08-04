PETA Praises Robert Pattinson For Not Performing Sex Act On Dog For Film

August 4, 2017 5:30 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Animal Rights, Film, good time, Jimmy Kimmel, Movie, PETA, Robert Pattinson
(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Robert Pattinson revealed a surprising moment in his new film Good Time:

“My character, Connie, has this affinity with dogs; he thinks he is a dog in a previous life and he thinks he has control over animals. There’s this one scene we shot— there’s a drug dealer who busts into the room, and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job.”

Robert Pattinson went on to say that he refused to perform the actual act and instead opted to create “a fake red rocket.”

PETA spoke out in support and praise for Robert Pattinson. Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement to E! News:

“Robert Pattinson is our kind of guy (and everyone’s who has a heart) for refusing to masturbate a dog—which is like child molestation—and for talking about it so that the public can see that once again animal trainers’ top priority is money and animals’ interests and well-being are often ignored.”

PETA is continuing investigation whether or not any laws were broken in this instance.

Good Time, about a bank robber whose failed job lands his brother in prison and sets him off on a crazy journey through the city’s underbelly, is set to release on August 11.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live