Steve-O Retells Insane Stunt Stories While Enduring Spicy Wing Challenge [Video]

August 4, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: First We Feast, Hot Ones, Spicy Wings, Steve-O
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: Stephen 'Steve-O' Glover attends "Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine" Premiere during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on April 27, 2017 in New York City.
(Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Former Jackass and Wildboyz star Steve-O took time to join food magazine and YouTube channel First We Feast to take on their “Hot Ones” segment.

The segment challenges a person to eat spicy buffalo wings, with each growing hotter on the scoville scale.

While on the show, Steve-O took the time to retell stories about his college life prior to joining the MTV scene in 2000. From diving off a balcony to his infamous Sea World protest, viewers get to explore his wild side even more.

Despite being scared at the beginning of the segment, Steve-O took it well. After all, it’s not like he’s endured pain before.

You can watch the segment at FoodBeastWarning: Explicit language.

