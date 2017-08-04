Steve-O Retells Insane Stunt Stories While Enduring Spicy Wing Challenge [Video]

Former Jackass and Wildboyz star Steve-O took time to join food magazine and YouTube channel First We Feast to take on their “Hot Ones” segment.

The segment challenges a person to eat spicy buffalo wings, with each growing hotter on the scoville scale.

While on the show, Steve-O took the time to retell stories about his college life prior to joining the MTV scene in 2000. From diving off a balcony to his infamous Sea World protest, viewers get to explore his wild side even more.

Despite being scared at the beginning of the segment, Steve-O took it well. After all, it’s not like he’s endured pain before.

You can watch the segment at FoodBeast. Warning: Explicit language.