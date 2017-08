Because, why not! It’s only been three decades since the original came out!

The Karate Kid will be revived on YouTube’s Red subscription service with the new title, Cobra Kai.

It will be a 10 episode series where we will see Ralph Macchio, who played Daniel LaRusso, and William Zabka, who played his arch nemesis Johnny Lawrence, reprise their roles.

It will be out in 2018!

