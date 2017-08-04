There’s An App That Will Figure Out What Food You’re Craving!

Have you ever felt extremely hungry, yet didn’t know what you wanted to eat?

Have you and your significant other ever wanted to go out to dinner for a nice, relaxing date night but couldn’t decide where to go?

Well, there’s an application to help you decide what to consume. It’s called “FoodFaves” and it’s similar to “Tinder,” in which you “match” with foods after swiping left or right during their “Crave Quiz.”

Pictures of food pop up and you either like or dislike what’s in front of you. The more restaurants you select, the more food photos you have to choose from when you’re taking the quiz. After a few selections, the will suggest a restaurant for you. If you’re not feeling their selection, just take the quiz again.

This app is perfect when trying to decrease debate time and increase the eats!

FoodBeast has more information on the application.