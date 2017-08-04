Watch: Sacramento Kings Fan Eats Page From A Book After Making A Deal

On the Sacramento Kings’ Reddit forum, one fan made a bet that if to-be NBA All-Star Vince Carter signs with the team, he’ll eat a book.

The fan, username Ropygenie, saw surprising news on July 10 when VC agreed to a 1-year, $8 million contract with the Kings.

After starting threads about which book to eat, he picked the perfect one: former Kings Head Coach George Karl’s autobiography Furious George: My Forty Years Surviving NBA Divas, Clueless GMs, and Poor Shot Selection.

He ended up eating just one page after talking down the deal, complimenting it with a glass of water. The best part: it was an autographed page!

He uploaded the video on YouTube on August 2 and has since become popular among Sacramento residents and NBA fans alike.

The Toronto Vince Carter jersey that he’s wearing is a nice touch too!