Boosie Badazz Faces Backlash For Suggesting Sexual Favors For 14 Year-Old Son

Boosie Badazz posted a birthday message to his 14 year-old son that has caused a lot of controversy with the caption in the picture below.

The caption read:

Happy gday @tootie_raww love you son with all my heart Pops💯💯💯💯see u tomorrow 💯💯💯got a 💰bag for you n a bad b***h to give u some h**d 💯u already know how I do it Tootie Raww the mixtape dropping Oct 1st.

The internet is giving Boosie a lot of backlash for suggesting that he’s getting a woman to give his teenage son oral sex.

TMZ posted a video by Boosie saying it was just a joke and that it wasn’t serious at all.

You can see that video by clicking here. 

You can see Boosie’s original IG post here. 

 

