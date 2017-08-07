Caltrans Currently Hiring 1,100 People For Government Jobs

If you’re looking to get a job with the California Department of Transportation, now’s your chance!

According to the Sacramento Bee, Caltrans has over 1,100 job openings in a variety of different fields, and they are putting on dozens of career fairs to let people know.

Some of the positions they are hiring for include jobs as civil and electrical engineers, surveyors, environmental planners, maintenance, mechanics, and heavy equipment operators. Also, they are hiring all over the state.

No matter what your level of skill, there’s very likely a job for you! You can find applications right here, and get more information here.