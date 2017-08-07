‘Game Of Thrones’ Costumes Are Made Out Of Ikea Rugs?

The costume designer from “Game Of Thrones” revealed what she uses to make the furs that the characters are wearing to take on the brutal winters…

It’s furry rugs from Ikea!!

Cosmopolitan.com says that Michele Clapton, the costume designer from GOT, revealed that she uses Ikea rugs to make the fur for the costumes.

From the article:

“We take anything we can. We cut, and then we shaved them, and then we added strong leather straps, and breakdown which is like a religion on Game of Thrones.”

Who knew?