How much time do you think you spend on Instagram every day? It may be more that you think.

According to Instagram, the average user under the age of 25 spends more than 32 minutes a day liking sharing and posting on Instagram.

The over 25 crew spends more than 24 minutes a day on the app. And in case you were curious, the most popular hashtags are #goodmorning, #work, and #goodnight.

