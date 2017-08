Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Rod “Shooter” Gates has suffered a tragic loss.

According to MTO News, the reality star revealed online that his son, Rod Jr., was involved in car accident that unfortunately took his life.

Gates said in his post:

“I NEVER GOT THE CHANCE TO SAY I LOVE YOU AGAIN. IN OTHER WORDS TELL YOUR LOVE ONES YOU LOVED THEM EVERYDAY CAUSE YOU NEVER KNOW WHEN THE GOOD LORD IS GOING TO CALLED THEM HOME.”

We wish him the best during this difficult time.

