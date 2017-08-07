Moscow Mule Copper Mugs May Cause Food Poisoning

August 7, 2017 2:44 PM By Nina
(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Smirnoff)

If you’re a fan of the popular Moscow Mule cocktail, you might want to make sure you’re drinking from a safe glass…..

According to CBS Sacramento, health officials in Iowa are warning that the copper mugs the cocktail is often served in could cause food poisoning if made improperly.

Copper can leach into food and drink of it comes into contact with acidic substances, such as the Moscow Mule itself. Copper poisoning can then lead to stomach pain, vomiting, yellow skin, and diarrhea.

Luckily, copper mugs usually contain and inner layer of metal that protects the drink from coming in contact with the copper.

