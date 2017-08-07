Ralph Macchio Will Star in a “Karate Kid” Revival for YouTube

“The Karate Kid” is coming back . . . and it’s coming back with RALPH MACCHIO and WILLIAM ZABKA . . . who played his nemesis Johnny in the original movie!!!

They’re doing a 10-episode online series for YouTube Red called “Cobra Kai”, and it’ll debut sometime next year.

Here’s the deal: It’s 30 years later, and Johnny is reopening the Cobra Kai dojo in order to redeem himself, and in the process he rekindles his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso.

Meanwhile, Daniel has been struggling to keep it together without the help of Mr. Miyagi. PAT MORITA died in 2005, and obviously, they’re not recasting his role. So poor Daniel will be WAXING OFF on his own.

It sounds like there’ll be a little more comedy here than in the movies, but YouTube says it’ll also be packed with, quote, “heart and thrilling fight scenes.” And let’s hope a CRANE KICK or two.

