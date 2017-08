NBA superstar Steph Curry has left the basketball court and entered the spotlight of a Korean game show!

According to SF Gate, Curry and his younger brother Seth appeared on an episode of the hit Korean show Infinite Challenge. The pair took on some crazy basketball challenges that left the both exhausted.

Curry during the show:

“Forreal, I’m hurting. I’m gonna sleep well on this plane though.”

Watch the videos to see the craziness yourself.