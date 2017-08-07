Teen Left Bloody After Being Attacked By Ocean Insects [PHOTOS]

If you thought regular fleas were annoying, it looks like they don’t have anything on their swimming counterparts…

According to BuzzFeed, 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Australia recently took a swim at local beach, only to receive a bloody surprise.

He had felt his legs going numb while in the water, but he realized something was very wrong when he got back on dry land: his feet would not stop bleeding and he had no idea why.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and doctors struggled trying to figure out what had happened. Sam’s father, Jarrod, believed there may have been something in the water, so he took a net and some raw steak to the beach to try to catch whatever attacked Sam.

Luckily (and also disgustingly), Jarrod was able to find the culprit: sea fleas.

Australian marine scientist Dr. Genefor​ Walker-Smith examined the bugs and believes that they were the cause of Sam’s unusual injuries. However, she did explain that what happened to him is a rare occurrence:

“They’re there all the time; you could put a piece of meat in the water, anywhere in the bay, and you could find them. I think this is quite a rare thing. I really just think [Sam] was in the wrong place at the wrong time, probably.”

