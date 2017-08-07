Usher Accuser ‘I Need Money’ Social Media Post One Week Ago [Pics]

August 7, 2017 5:40 PM By Short-E
Usher’s latest STD accusers include two women and one man which you can read about here. 

One of the accusers held a press conference this morning with celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom which you can see here.

This accuser’s name is Quantasia Sharpton who goes by the name Angel Valentino on Twitter.

One week ago she tweeted ‘I need some money’  with some crying face emojis.

She also tweeted ‘Enjoying my last couple of hours as a regular girl’ before her press conference with the Usher STD allegations.

You can read more on the story and read her tweets here. 

 

