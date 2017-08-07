Usher Now Being Sued By A Man In Herpes Lawsuit!

August 7, 2017 9:53 AM By Nina
Filed Under: Herpes, lawsuit, Usher
(Photo by John E. Davidson/Getty Images)

More people are suing Usher for exposing them to herpes, and it’s not just women!

According to Radar Online, celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom is representing three clients who believe Usher exposed them to herpes without informing them.

The clients, two women and one man, all had sexual relations with the singer, and one has since tested positive for the virus.

Bloom released a statement, saying:

“The law requires that people with herpes warn their sexual partners or abstain from sex. Those are the only choices. Everyone, even those who have been swept off by a superstar, deserves respect. And all we are asking is that Mr. Raymond publicly announce weather he is infected with herpes and if so, he must inform all of his past sexual partners. He has not denied any of these claims.”

To learn more, you can head right here!

