Amber Rose May Be Facing Charges

The drama continues! Most recently Amber Rose has been accused of sending a profanity-laced phone call about Wiz Khalifa’s mother, Katie “Peachie” Wimbush-Polk. Ex-wife Amber is rumored to have said Wimbush-Polk was a negligent parent because she “allowed” her daughter and Wiz Khalifa’s sister, Dorien, to pass away this last February due to issues with lymphoma.

The lawsuit was filed July 3rd on counts of defamation on Wimbush-Polk’s name. XXL Mag released that Wimbush-Polk is suing Amber for $50,000 and also to cover the court costs and other damages.

Neither Wiz Khalifa, nor Amber Rose have addressed these claims.