Calvin Harris is Highest Paid DJ in 2017

August 8, 2017 5:21 PM By Nina
Calvin Harris tops Forbes‘ highest paid DJ list for the fifth year in a row.  Anyone surprised?

His Las Vegas residencies along with his headlining live performances in the festival market has earned him $48.5 million from June 2016 – June 2017.

One of the biggest issues voiced within the EDM community has been the lack of diversity, and the top 10 list still reflects that. There are no female DJs in the top 10, nor do any come from outside the U.S. or Northern Europe.

Check out the rest of the list below:

1. Calvin Harris ($48.5 million)
2. Tiësto ($39 million)
3. The Chainsmokers ($38 million)
4. Skrillex ($30 million)
5. Steve Aoki ($29.5 million)
6. Diplo ($28.5 million)
7. David Guetta ($25 million)
8. Marshmello ($21 million)
9. Martin Garrix ($19.5 million)
10. Zedd ($19 million)

