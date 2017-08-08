Chloe Grace Moretz Once Body Shamed By A Male Co-Star

Lately, more and more female stars are becoming vocal about the sexism they face within the entertainment industry. In her latest Variety interview, Chloe Grace Moretz opened up about an experience she had on set with one of her male co-stars fat-shaming her:

“This guy that was my love interest was like, ‘I’d never date you in a real life,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re too big for me’ — as in my size. It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set.”

She chose not to reveal which actor, but mentioned that he was in his mid-20s at the time of the incident, while she was 15.

“I had to pick it up and go back on set and pretend he was a love interest, and it was really hard…It just makes you realize that there are some really bad people out there and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me.”

Chloe also went on to elaborate on separate incidences she faced with sexism and gender inequality during her many years working in Hollywood. On another project, a different unnamed younger male co-star attempted to make himself look better in the eyes of the director by trying to tarnish Chloe’s reputation by spreading fake information.

Despite the difficulties she’s faced, Chloe is optimistic about the gradual changes that are being made in the right direction in the entertainment industry.