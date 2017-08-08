Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Breakup Blamed On Jennifer Lawrence

Divorces are very hard, especially when they’re in the public spotlight. While it’s hard for the couples themselves, fans can take separation news pretty bad too.

According to PerezHilton.com, fans of the recently separated couple Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are taking the breakup especially hard, and have found someone to blame: Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence.

Twitter users have revived the gossip that Pratt and Lawrence might have gotten a bit too close to each other during the filming of their movie Passengers (a rumor that Faris had previously admitted was particularly hurtful):

I'm taking the high road and blaming Jennifer Lawrence. — Jordan Veilleux (@veilleuxwho) August 7, 2017

Doesn't surprise me – did you see him and Jennifer Lawrence when on shows/chats together. #FlirtingMuch — Lorraine McCafferty (@Rose_Ita_) August 7, 2017

Others believed it wouldn’t be long before it came out that Pratt and Lawrence were dating:

Today's Headline: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separating.

Next Month's Headline: Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence dating. pic.twitter.com/H96joUcpXV — Vıɴ (@___Vin) August 7, 2017

If we find out Chris Pratt is dating Jennifer Lawrence, I will quit Hollywood. — Chad Darnell (@ChadDarnell) August 7, 2017

However, there doesn’t appear to be any truth behind these rumors. We hope Jennifer Lawrence is doing okay dealing with the bizarre backlash, and we especially wish the best to Chris Pratt and Anna Faris as they navigate through this difficult time in their life.

