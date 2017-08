One of the biggest names in hip hop might be coming back with a new album this coming fall. DJBooth received confirmation from a Shady Records representative that Eminem has completed his work for the upcoming 9th studio album.

The album will be Eminem’s first full-length released project since his come-back in 2013 with The Marshall Mathers LP 2.

Hopefully this means another chance to catch Eminem on tour and with some awesome new collaborations!