Starbucks has dropped the Horchata Frappuccino on August 8th! This new frappe is not overly colorful. It’s not drowning in syrup, but it does have that cinnamon goodness that will hold us over for the fall.

Cosmpolitan has released that this new frappe is a perfect blend of almond milk, cinnamon dolce syrup, coffee and ice. Feel free to top it off with whipped cream and cinnamon sprinkled on top!