Some number crunchers at the ASPCA calculated the yearly cost of owning a dog. They figure it’s $1,001 for a small dog, $1,214 for a medium-sized dog and $1,448 for a large dog.

When you factor in the expected lifespans of the dogs, it pretty much averages out to a lifetime total of $15,000.

I say it is 100% worth it! That is my dog Coconut in the picture and she is worth every penny. You can even follow her on Instagram @Coconut_The_Cocker

