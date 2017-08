Lil Uzi Vert was allegedly high on some pills when he went on Snapchat last night.

Uzi then took a staple gun and pointed it at his head and pulled the trigger.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF UZI SHOOTING HIMSELF IN THE HEADÂ

I think since the video is in black and white you can’t really see the staple so I’m sure it wasn’t loaded but still….he’s crazy!