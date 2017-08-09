The BIG Prize Minute Questions That Have Been Answered Are Below. Please Scroll Down.

The BIG Prize Minute is 10 questions in 60 seconds. We ask the same 10 questions until all have been conquered. Every day we sweeten the pot by adding in a new prize daily. Once a question is answered your will find them along with the answers here, so check back daily. Below you will find the most recent answered questions.

New week means new BIG prizes!

1 pair of tickets to WWE LIVE More info below!1 free large specialty pizza from Mountain Mikes Pizza1 4-pack of tickets to Golfland Sunsplash This week In-N-Out Burger is turning this pair of tickets into a Double Double family four pack!1 Loyal Roots specialty T-Shirt!1 copy of the 7th and final season of Pretty Little Liars on DVD.

In the final and most romantic season of the hit drama series Pretty Little Liars, the PLLs band together to unearth answers to the last remaining secrets and take down “Uber A” for good. Own PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: THE COMPLETE SEVENTH AND FINAL SEASON on DVD and Digital now. Own the DVD which includes all 20 episodes, plus the special “Pretty Little Liars: A-List Wrap Party,” 9 exciting featurettes, and never-before-seen deleted scenes!



WWE Live is coming to the Golden 1 Center for the 1st time ever!!! This will be your chance to see:Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

Intercontinental Championship Match Winner of the Night’s Battle Royal vs The Miz w/ Maryse RAW Tag Team Championship Match Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & SheamusPlus Many More of your Favorite WWE Superstars! *card is subject to change*Tickets Start at $20!