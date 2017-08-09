A Child’s Violent Superhero Drawing Has Twitter Users Obsessed [Photos]

As children, we all had wild imaginations. Heck, most adults still day dream random thoughts.

One aspect that reminds us all of our childhood was superheroes. From Batman to Spider-Man, from DC to Marvel, we all find a little piece of youth when discussing superheroes.

Now imagine sitting down and creating YOUR OWN superhero. What would it be? What would be its special powers? There are so many ideas that come about.

One Twitter user from United Kingdom took to the social media site to post her daughter’s superhero (named Janet) she drew at day camp…and fans LOVE IT!!!

My child went to art day-camp today. One project was to make a new superhero. This is what my child made. pic.twitter.com/SvKUoAJJUT — Amanda Mancino (@Manda_like_wine) August 7, 2017

Amanda Mancino’s tweet about her daughter, Luca, has gone viral. Fans have even posted their own versions of the scissor-wielding superhero.

Janet is my fav pic.twitter.com/QkxA9MqteK — Tom Gran (@tommgran) August 8, 2017

Tell your child that they have a big fan! I made some fanart of Janet. I hope they like it! I hope they continue to create cool things ❤ pic.twitter.com/h8y0N6V422 — Jade Bacalso (@domofudge) August 8, 2017

This post made my day – I always draw with my kids – they will totally love the original better tomorrow morning as they should. pic.twitter.com/PqbZtONjBO — Francis Kneebone (@FrancisKneebone) August 9, 2017

Oh, in case you’re wondering about the stick:

"a twig that she smacks the jerks down with" — Amanda Mancino (@Manda_like_wine) August 8, 2017

Now that’s some imagination.