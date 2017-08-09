A Child’s Violent Superhero Drawing Has Twitter Users Obsessed [Photos]

August 9, 2017 11:05 AM
As children, we all had wild imaginations. Heck, most adults still day dream random thoughts.

One aspect that reminds us all of our childhood was superheroes. From Batman to Spider-Man, from DC to Marvel, we all find a little piece of youth when discussing superheroes.

Now imagine sitting down and creating YOUR OWN superhero. What would it be? What would be its special powers? There are so many ideas that come about.

One Twitter user from United Kingdom took to the social media site to post her daughter’s superhero (named Janet) she drew at day camp…and fans LOVE IT!!!

Amanda Mancino’s tweet about her daughter, Luca, has gone viral. Fans have even posted their own versions of the scissor-wielding superhero.

Oh, in case you’re wondering about the stick:

Now that’s some imagination.

