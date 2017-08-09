Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt May Be Getting Back Together

August 9, 2017 2:49 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Divorce
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

One of the biggest celebrity power couples of the last decade may be getting back together.

According to Radar Online, there are rumors circulating that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are reconciling and reuniting!

A source close to the couple has revealed that the divorce has been called off, and they haven’t even gotten far into the process:

“They haven’t done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to.”

A friend of Jolie also explained that Angelina believes she may have made a mistake:

“She still has feelings for him and now that the anger has gone down a little, she’s starting to realize that again. She’s not fully over him.”

You can read more about their possible reconciliation right here!

