Cheetos Is Opening a New Restaurant With Nothing But Food Made With Cheetos [pics]

August 9, 2017 6:06 AM By Tony Tecate
(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Cheetos)

I don’t know if this place counts as fine dining, but I DO know people are going to be lining up for hours to get in.

Cheetos is opening a pop-up restaurant in New York City next Tuesday that ONLY serves food made with Cheetos.  Some of the highlights are . . .

1.  Grilled cheese filled with cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and Cheetos.

2.  Mac and cheese made with white cheddar and a Flamin’ Hot Chipotle Ranch Cheeto crust.

3.  Tacos with chicken, veggies, and Flamin’ Hot Limon Cheetos on top.

4.  Nachos that use Cheetos instead of tortilla chips.

5.  And a CHEESECAKE with a Cheetos crust.

The restaurant will only be open for three days, but if it goes well, they’ll probably be doing it again.  And they’ll also be releasing a recipe book if you want to make the stuff yourself.

If you are going to be in the NYC area and want to go, get more info by clicking here.

