Jay-Z, Nas Talk Biggie In New Documentary [Video]

A&E has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming documentary Biggie: The Life of The Notorious B.I.G.. It gives us a glimpse of the star power we can expect to see in the film.

In the 30-second clip, Jay-Z and Nas talk about their love for the late Bad Boy rapper while reciting rhymes from “Who Shot Ya?” The documentary also promises interviews with Diddy, Lil Cease and Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace.

The first biography to be authorized by his estate, Biggie: The Life of The Notorious B.I.G. will premiere September 4th at 8 pm on A&E.

Also, watch 2 Chainz, Mike WiLL Made It, T-Pain, David Banner and Hurricane Davetalk about their love for Biggie: