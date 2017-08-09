biggie, notorious big, jay-z, nas, documentary

Jay-Z, Nas Talk Biggie In New Documentary [Video]

August 9, 2017 6:15 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Jay-Z, notorious big, Nas, Documentary, Biggie
(Chris Walter/Wireimage/Getty Images)

A&E has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming documentary Biggie: The Life of The Notorious B.I.G.. It gives us a glimpse of the star power we can expect to see in the film.

In the 30-second clip, Jay-Z and Nas talk about their love for the late Bad Boy rapper while reciting rhymes from “Who Shot Ya?” The documentary also promises interviews with Diddy, Lil Cease and Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace.

The first biography to be authorized by his estate, Biggie: The Life of The Notorious B.I.G. will premiere September 4th at 8 pm on A&E.

Also, watch 2 ChainzMike WiLL Made ItT-PainDavid Banner and Hurricane Davetalk about their love for Biggie:

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live