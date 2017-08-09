Krispy Kreme Will Be Releasing Chocolate Solar Eclipsed-Themed Donuts! [Photos]

Krispy Kreme is celebrating this month’s total solar eclipse on August 21 with a chocolate cover doughnut.

Stating on their website:

For the first time, Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed® Doughnuts will be eclipsed by a mouth watering chocolate glaze to coincide with the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21 at participating US/CAN shops.

Guests also can get an early taste of this limited-time doughnut during evening “Hot Light” hours Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20.

The doughnut will be sold at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the United States for a limited time only.